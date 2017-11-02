Standard Bank sets stage again for NAF

Standard Bank has renewed its sponsorship of the National Arts Festival in Grahamstown, one of the country’s longest and highest profile sponsorship investments, for a further three years, effectively meaning it will run until the end of 2020.

“Our partnership extends back to 1984 and has endured ever since – most recently as the title sponsor of both the Jazz Festival and the Young Artist Awards, two flagship properties in the festival stable,” National Arts Festival CEO Tony Lankester said.

The most recent study conducted by Rhodes University’s Department of Economics credited the festival with making a R377-million contribution to the GDP of the province and R94-million to the city, predominantly through employment and visitor spend.

The bank sponsorship covers just under one-third of the Festival’s operating budget, with the balance coming from other presenting sponsors – the Eastern Cape Government; the National Department of Arts and Culture; the National Lotteries Commission and independent sources such as ticket sales and commissions.

From next year, in addition to sponsoring the Jazz and Young Artist Awards, the bank is partnering on the creation of a new mini Festival that focuses on the digital arts and “the spaces where technology and the arts converge”, Lankester said.

“Technology is changing the way we experience art, and it is giving artists new freedoms in the way they create and promote their work.

“Grahamstown is the perfect place to explore this new digital frontier, and it will add a whole new dimension to the National Arts Festival.”

Standard Bank will also be acquiring the naming rights to the festival’s new Craft Market as it moves to its new home and undergoes a facelift, Lankester said.

Among the changes planned for the market are the introduction of performance spaces; extended trading hours for the popular beer tent on certain nights; a layout redesign; the inclusion of visual artists in the market precinct; and a greater emphasis on children’s entertainment and activities.

“We’re working with our various partners including some of the traders and crafters to design the new market.

“Standard Bank’s investment will give the market a solid business partner, while also giving us the space to create a unique and memorable experience for our visitors,” he added.

Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa applauded the renewal of the partnership and the National Arts Festival Chairman, Ayanda Mjekula, thanked Standard Bank for its ongoing support of the arts.

“It is pleasing to note that there are companies and organisations who are upholding and uplifting the arts in South Africa.

“This support is a vital lifeline for the many artists and creatives in the country and we look forward to building the arts landscape with Standard Bank and the National Arts Festival,” Mthethwa said.