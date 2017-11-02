Rapper AKA has labelled the timing of a xenophobic complaint lodged with the Human Rights Commission by his former manager‚ Raphael Benza against his current business partner‚ Prince Nyembe as questionable.

Benza’s management company‚ Vth Season‚ which AKA was previously signed to, said on Tuesday that the complaint was lodged‚ after “hateful‚ injurious and xenophobic comments‚” were allegedly made by Prince during e-mail conversations.

Vth Season claimed that they were in discussions over a contractual dispute and alleged that AKA owed the company money.

Responding to the complaint‚ AKA claimed the e-mail exchanges started late last year‚ but were only being brought up now because Vth Season was allegedly heading towards bankruptcy.

“It is important for people to know all sides of the story,” he said.

Aka denied that he owed Vth Season any money‚ and said the company had lost its prestige after his departure.