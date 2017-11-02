Rapper AKA denies agent’s claim of xenophobic slur
Rapper AKA has labelled the timing of a xenophobic complaint lodged with the Human Rights Commission by his former manager‚ Raphael Benza against his current business partner‚ Prince Nyembe as questionable.
Benza’s management company‚ Vth Season‚ which AKA was previously signed to, said on Tuesday that the complaint was lodged‚ after “hateful‚ injurious and xenophobic comments‚” were allegedly made by Prince during e-mail conversations.
Vth Season claimed that they were in discussions over a contractual dispute and alleged that AKA owed the company money.
Responding to the complaint‚ AKA claimed the e-mail exchanges started late last year‚ but were only being brought up now because Vth Season was allegedly heading towards bankruptcy.
“It is important for people to know all sides of the story,” he said.
Aka denied that he owed Vth Season any money‚ and said the company had lost its prestige after his departure.
“Vth Season owes me money. I was the only artist that really ever made them money,” he said.
AKA said he had nothing to do with any claims of xenophobia or racism‚ and did not know why his name was being dragged into the issue.
Benza denied that Vth Season was struggling financially‚ and claimed that AKA was trying to deviate from the complaint. “We are in Mauritius at the moment for a music conference with several of our artists,” he said.
“That should tell you that we are not struggling financially.
“We only brought this complaint to the Human Rights Commission because it is a human rights issue of xenophobia.
“Perhaps this is a distraction technique, but we will not be distracted from the fact that we stand against anyone insulting other Africans and telling them to go back to their country.”