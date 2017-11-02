Enjoy Christmas on the farm

Ho, ho, ho! Father Christmas is coming to Holmeleigh Farmyard on Saturday December 16 as a special guest at our first The Herald Christmas on the Farm.

The Herald has once again teamed up with the farm in Kragga Kamma for a fun-filled afternoon and evening for the whole family.

This time, Tavcor Volkswagen in William Moffett Expressway will be there to provide a shuttle service to help with parking, and we have secured the plot next to the farm so there will be plenty of parking only a stone’s throw from the activities.

The Herald Christmas on the Farm will feature a Christmas market and pop-up shops for some last-minute shopping in a relaxed environment. As the sun sets, special guests will lead everyone in song for an atmospheric Christmas carols by candlelight.

There will be entertainment for the whole family including live music, giveaways, food trucks, rides for the kids – and that visit from Father Christmas and his helpers who will hand out presents to the children. The kids are not the only ones in for a treat, however: the Mantis Collection has sponsored fabulous prizes (see Page 8 for the entry form) to be given out at the event.