Enjoy Christmas on the farm
Ho, ho, ho! Father Christmas is coming to Holmeleigh Farmyard on Saturday December 16 as a special guest at our first The Herald Christmas on the Farm.
The Herald has once again teamed up with the farm in Kragga Kamma for a fun-filled afternoon and evening for the whole family.
This time, Tavcor Volkswagen in William Moffett Expressway will be there to provide a shuttle service to help with parking, and we have secured the plot next to the farm so there will be plenty of parking only a stone’s throw from the activities.
The Herald Christmas on the Farm will feature a Christmas market and pop-up shops for some last-minute shopping in a relaxed environment. As the sun sets, special guests will lead everyone in song for an atmospheric Christmas carols by candlelight.
There will be entertainment for the whole family including live music, giveaways, food trucks, rides for the kids – and that visit from Father Christmas and his helpers who will hand out presents to the children. The kids are not the only ones in for a treat, however: the Mantis Collection has sponsored fabulous prizes (see Page 8 for the entry form) to be given out at the event.
First prize is a weekend away for two at Founders Lodge, adjacent to Shamwari Game Reserve. The prize includes a two-night stay for two people sharing, including all meals, beverages and Big Five game drives, and is valued at R30 000.
The runner-up prize is a “Baycation with Mantis” package which includes a two-night stay at either Villa Tuscana, The Windermere or 2010 Villa at No.5 by Mantis. This includes breakfast, one dinner and a two-day Nelson Mandela Bay Tourism pass for two people sharing. This prize is valued at R5 500.
To avoid the crazy rush for tickets, or having to queue on the day, Zapper has made it easy to purchase tickets.
See the competition entry form for the unique QR code and a brief description on how to download the Zapper app.
Tickets cost R30 a person, and children two and under get in free. A portion of the proceeds of the fair will go to The Herald Christmas Cheer Fund.
Gates open at 3pm and the festivities will carry on well into the evening until the gates close at 10pm. Inquiries: Shelly Le Roux on (041) 504 7330 or Sandra Muller on (041) 504 7257 or e-mail: heraldevents@tisoblackstar.co.za.