Award-winning musician Zahara’s unique voice prevented her from making friends and led to her spending time at church, where she sang.

Zahara is known for her powerful voice, rendering some of the most emotional vocals by a South African, but she told Trending SA that it was not always such a blessing.

“I grew up like a tomboy,” Zahara said.

“I was staying with my brothers, so they would go herd the cattle and I would go with them as I did not have friends – the reason being my voice.”