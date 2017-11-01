Star’s deep voice scared off friends
Award-winning musician Zahara’s unique voice prevented her from making friends and led to her spending time at church, where she sang.
Zahara is known for her powerful voice, rendering some of the most emotional vocals by a South African, but she told Trending SA that it was not always such a blessing.
“I grew up like a tomboy,” Zahara said.
“I was staying with my brothers, so they would go herd the cattle and I would go with them as I did not have friends – the reason being my voice.”
She was often made to feel like an outcast.
Zahara’s neighbours would also tease her, because they said she sounded like a boy. “There was a neighbour who would come looking for my mother and when I answered, she would tell me: ‘I am not looking for you‚ boy’, because of my deep voice‚” the star said.
It was a blessing in disguise, because she would not get involved with the mischief other children in her community would get up to.
Zahara said instead, she dedicated herself to her singing talent and church.