As November starts, the time is ripe for a book like Delicious, Healthy, Sugar-Free by Patrick Holford and Fiona McDonald Joyce, a new title published by Piatkus and full of recipes which are perfect for summer.

This brightly coloured dish is inspired by the Middle Eastern dish of taboulleh and the creators say it does not need added salt due to the saltiness of the halloumi cheese.

They suggest serving this with a mixed leaf salad, or with marinated griddled courgettes. If you are avoiding wheat, then use barley couscous or quinoia.

The recipe serves four and can be made in advance, but don’t add the herbs to the couscous or cook the halloumi until you are ready to serve.

Griddled halloumi on herbed couscous

Ingredients

300g couscous

1 heaped T finely chopped coriander

1 heaped T finely chopped flat-leaf parsley

1 heapt T finely chopped mint

juice of 1 1/2 lemons

2 red peppers, sliced into long, thick strips

1 T medium or mild (not extra virgin) olive oil

500g halloumi, cut into 12 slices

2 avocadoes

freshly ground black pepper

Method

Cook the couscous according to the packet instructions. Set aside to cool and when fairly cool, stir in the herbs and the juice from one lemon.

Heat a griddle pan until it is smoking hot. Place the pepper slices in a bowl and pour the oil over them, stirring to coat. Griddle them for 15 minutes, turning them once, until they are soft. Set to one side.

Griddle the halloumi slices until the bottom comes away from the pan without sticking (this may take up to five minutes). Then turn them. Do the same for the other side and repeat until all the slices are done.

Place a mound of couscous on each plate and arrange pepper slices over each pile.

Slice the avocado in half, extract the stone, then slice the flesh lengthways and scoop it out with a spoon.

Lay the avocado slices on the couscous mounds and top with the halloumi.

Sprinkle the remaining lemon juice over each plate to prevent the avocado from going brown. Top with freshly ground black pepper.

Delicious, Healthy, Sugar-Free by Patrick Holford and Fiona McDonald Joyce is published by Piatkus and retails for around R300.