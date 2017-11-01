Netflix’s landmark political drama House of Cards will end its run after an upcoming sixth season, the streaming service said on Monday, a day after series star Kevin Spacey became embroiled in the latest sexual misconduct scandal to rattle Hollywood.

Netflix Inc and the show’s production company also issued a joint statement saying they were deeply troubled by actor Anthony Rapp’s allegation in a published interview that Spacey, in 1986, had made a sexual advance toward Rapp, who was just 14 at the time.

Netflix did not give an explicit reason for deciding to air one more season of House of Cards before pulling the plug on the Emmy-winning, critically acclaimed show, its first original hit series.

But Netflix spokeswoman Karen Barragan said the decision was made months ago, long before the allegation surfaced against Spacey, 58, a two-time Oscar-winning film star, Tony-winning stage performer and former creative director of London’s famed Old Vic theatre.

Spacey said in a Twitter post on Sunday he was beyond horrified to learn of Rapp’s account of his alleged seduction attempt, which Spacey said he did not recall.

Spacey further wrote that he owed Rapp a sincere apology for what he said would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behaviour.