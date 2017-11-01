TV drama cancelled after Spacey allegations
Netflix’s landmark political drama House of Cards will end its run after an upcoming sixth season, the streaming service said on Monday, a day after series star Kevin Spacey became embroiled in the latest sexual misconduct scandal to rattle Hollywood.
Netflix Inc and the show’s production company also issued a joint statement saying they were deeply troubled by actor Anthony Rapp’s allegation in a published interview that Spacey, in 1986, had made a sexual advance toward Rapp, who was just 14 at the time.
Netflix did not give an explicit reason for deciding to air one more season of House of Cards before pulling the plug on the Emmy-winning, critically acclaimed show, its first original hit series.
But Netflix spokeswoman Karen Barragan said the decision was made months ago, long before the allegation surfaced against Spacey, 58, a two-time Oscar-winning film star, Tony-winning stage performer and former creative director of London’s famed Old Vic theatre.
Spacey said in a Twitter post on Sunday he was beyond horrified to learn of Rapp’s account of his alleged seduction attempt, which Spacey said he did not recall.
Spacey further wrote that he owed Rapp a sincere apology for what he said would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behaviour.
In an interview with BuzzFeed, Rapp, now 46, recounted attending a party hosted by Spacey in which the older actor picked him up, brought him to a bed and lay down on top of him after other guests had left.
According to Rapp, he had the impression Spacey was drunk, pushed him away and left.
Spacey, who has won Oscars for the films The Usual Suspects and American Beauty, also said that Rapp’s story “had encouraged me to address other things in my life”.
“I have had relationships with both men and women. I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I now choose to live life as a gay man,” Spacey wrote.
The actor for years had declined to publicly discuss his sexuality.
Rapp, who went on to star in the hit Broadway musical Rent, was starting his career on Broadway at the time of the alleged incident, appearing in a production of Precious Sons with Ed Harris and Judith Ivey. Spacey was then on stage with Jack Lemmon in a revival of the Eugene O’Neill play Long Day’s Journey Into Night.