Eastern Cape-born stand-up comedian Donovan Goliath will be bringing his new show, Donovan Goliath Live, to the Bay this week.

This time he takes a humorous look at his childhood growing up in Mthatha as a white-looking, Xhosa-speaking coloured guy.

Goliath couldn’t help but see the funny side in 1994, when his Caucasian looks were suddenly no longer in fashion, and “white definitely wasn’t the colour of the week!”

But now his stories and experiences provide a multi-coloured arsenal of comedic material.