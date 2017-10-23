There is already a buzz ahead of tonight’s launch of the book How To Steal A City: The Battle For Nelson Mandela Bay by Crispian “Chippy” Olver, a government “fixer” with the inside track on the workings of the metro.

In his book, Olver relates how he was brought in by Pravin Gordhan, then the minister responsible for local government, to be the hatchet man for the city’s new – now former – mayor Danny Jordaan.

How To Steal A City has had a strict embargo on its content with no books released to the media or booksellers until today. In fact, due to concerns for the author’s safety, security has been tight all round and Olver is only arriving in the city for the launch and then is leaving immediately after.

Extracts show why the book is likely to be so controversial: Olver recounts the climate of fear and intimidation, as well as dodgy deals and corrupt characters in several municipal departments.