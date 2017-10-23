Port Elizabeth’s fifth annual Art Meander starts on Friday, October 27 at Art on Target and wend its colourful way through the Baakens Valley and out to Schoenmakerskop over three days.

Its founder, Cindy Oberholzer, who describes herself as an amateur artist, hopes this inside view of the creative process will inspire anyone who loves art, whether or not they paint or sculpt themselves.

“The first year we had 150 visitors and last year 450 and because the event is just getting bigger and bigger and bigger so we’ve decided to introduce the Friday as well, for the first time,” she said this week.

“I started this meander to introduce the public to the artists and vice versa. The public get to see the ‘behind the scenes’ of the artists and learn that there are very real people making a living from their creations.

“Hopefully, when you’re in need for a piece of art, you will give these artists a thought and support them. I’ve tried to invite or include all artists from all the fields of art in various stages of ‘growth’ to show that art comes in many forms and is a process of practice.”

The idea is that you visit one of three main venues to buy an Art Meander map listing artists and studios welcoming visitors next weekend, on Friday October 27 from 1pm to 4pm and on Saturday October 28 and Sunday October 29 from 9am to 4pm.

Map venues

The three map venues, where you can buy a map for R30 – and view art – are:

Art on Target, 2 Target Kloof, Essexvale; Bretten-Anne, 083-728-5295;

Angel Wings Ceramics Studio, on the corner of Alabaster Street and Lower Valley Road in the Baakens Valley; Monique, 082-893-0012;

Periwinkle Studio, 114 Marine Drive, Schoenmakerskop; Talbot, 082-4969-622.

Art on Target will be showing four art studios, two artists in residence, a wood turner at work, a craft exhibition and it also will offer a coffee shop.

The artists at work include Lookout Sibanda’s colourful ceramics. Although Sibanda works full time at Pret-a-Pot in Sydenham in his own time he also makes and decorates slumped pots.

Cedric van der Linden, Anthony Harris, Debra de Beer, Machela Liefeld and Moolman will also have their work on show.

Dr Melanie Hillebrand – who for many years curated exhibits for the craft component of the National Arts Festival – and ceramic artist Lisa Walker will be showing their work along with contemporary craft from Linda Reynolds, Shelley Graham and Aneesa Loonat.

The second starting point is Angel Wings which has the added attraction of the new Italian eatery in the same building, Remo’s, which will be open for the weekend.

Cox’s studio in Schoenies is the third starting point.

In addition to these three “hubs” however, there are several art studios for the art-lover to visit, including Nelson Mandela University’s art gallery in Bird Street.

During the Art Meander, the gallery will be exhibit highlights from third and fourth year students enrolled in their Fine Art, Design and Photography programmes, and there will be a few postgraduate students on hand to discuss the work.

Other artists whose work may be viewed next weekend include Sue Hoppe, Ally Shone, Botha Louw and Cheri Botha-Louw, Theresa Hardman, Joanathan Silverman, Hennie Odendaal, John and Joy Gilbert, Sonia Stumpher, Llisa Dodd, Larna and Kirsten Anderson.

Desire Wright’s gallery has her own work as well as that of Didi du Bruyn from St Francis Bay, Itai Vangani and Dennis Delmar, while Artspace on Patrick will feature the work of Jenny Maltby, Anne-Mari Burger, Lita Marais, Gaynore Gordon and Joseline Fick.

This year there is also a demonstration programme with 20 workshops, mostly of one hour each.

“There is no need to book – just rock up. All I ask is to be on time to as timeous as possible to avoid disrupting the demo,” Oberholzer said.

Workshop programme

The programme includes:

Various ways of starting a painting in oils, as well as observe an oils art class, with Botha Louw;

Making a small bowl, from preparation to glaze with Monique Maritz;

Energising your sketchbook, a 30-minute session with Talbot Cox;

Encaustic technique (hot wax) with Sue Hoppe for which there is a maximum of 10 people;

A three-hour life drawing and painting in oils session with Cedric Van Der Linden;

Stained glass seminar on how to prepare a pattern template and cut glass with Jacqui Holmes;

Conservation and restoration of ceramics with Lisa Walker, who will give a second demo on texture and form in ceramics;

Painting a sky in acrylics with Llise Dodd;

Portrait sketching with Larna Anderson;

Recycling jewellery and other media onto recycled bottles with Joy Gilbert.

In addition to specific workshops, the Port Elizabeth Wood Turners Guild will be turning on the lathe, Cedric van der Linden will be working on canvases, and the Eastern Cape Watercolour Association will have a member working on a watercolour painting.

As many art galleries normally are closed at weekends the meander will give a brief and unique view into the art world. The maps are only sale at three venues, and on the days of the meander.

More information on the venues and times of the demos from Oberholzer, e-mail cindy@capecomposite.co.za