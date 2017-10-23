An evening for women

A Bay hair and beauty salon owner invites women to an evening of fashion and empowerment at the Athenaeum, in Central, tomorrow night.

I Style Hair and Beauty Studio owner Inga Adams said the event was aimed at educating, encouraging and motivating women from all walks of life.

“I initially wanted to do something for women to know that wherever they are in life is not necessarily their limit.

“We [women] have it within ourselves to become the best of ourselves,” she said.

The event programme includes prominent Port Elizabeth businesswomen, who will address the guests.

The speakers include:

BLC Attorneys director Sonja Tifloen, to speak on “Women in Business: Balance and Empowerment”;

Entrepreneur Genna Wakefield on “How to Leave a Little Sparkle Everywhere you go as a Businesswoman”;

Life coach and personal development specialist Ntombi Mcoyi on “The Sparkle in your Path of Life”;

SAPS media liaison officer Sandra Janse Van Rensburg on “Women Abuse”;

Medical specialist Veronique Brink on ‘I am every woman”.

Two cancer survivors will also be present to share their stories and Bay fashion designer Cleo Allison will showcase her evening wear and lingerie ranges for this year.

The event starts at 6.30 for 7pm. Light snacks will be served and there will be a cash bar.

Tickets are R150 and are available at IManagement or Istyle Hair and Beauty Studio at 54, 2nd Avenue, Newton Park, or from Adams on 073-842-9070. Bookings can also be made via the Istyle Healthhairbeauty Facebook page.