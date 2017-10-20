Entries open for PPC Imaginarium Awards
Entries for the prestigious annual PPC Imaginarium Awards for next year have opened.
This year’s awards received an unprecedented 869 entries, with the overall winner and sculpture category winner Mziwoxolo Makalima, as well as sculpture category runner-up Sonwabiso Ngcai, both hailing from the Eastern Cape.
Emerging creatives are encouraged to enter the country’s richest art and design competition, which offers R500 000 in prizes.
The winner of each of the six categories will receive a cash prize of R50 000, with runners-up walking away with R15 000 each.
The overall winner will receive the grand prize of R100 000 in addition to having won their respective category prize.
The PPC Imaginarium Awards were established to give emerging designers and artists the opportunity to showcase their talent and creative thinking by using Portland cement-based concrete as a primary base or material across the competition’s six disciplines of architecture, fashion, film, industrial design, jewellery and sculpture.
The competition is now in its fourth year and has seen many of its past entrants and finalists go on to become recognised in the arts and business.
The awards are open to South African citizens, permanent residence holders and foreign students with study permits, who are not professionally established in their respective fields.
Creatives may enter multiple categories, with an original artwork for each category, and may enter again even if they entered in previous years.
Entry registrations must be submitted online via www.ppcimaginarium.co.za
Film entries close on October 31, and entries for the sculpture, industrial design, fashion, jewellery and architecture close on December 1.
National judging and the 2018 winners announcement will take place in April with the winner and runner-up in the architecture category to be announced in May.
For information visit www.ppcimaginarium.co.za
For regular competition updates sign up to the newsletter by dialling *120*PPCART# on your cellphone.