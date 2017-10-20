Entries for the prestigious annual PPC Imaginarium Awards for next year have opened.

This year’s awards received an unprecedented 869 entries, with the overall winner and sculpture category winner Mziwoxolo Makalima, as well as sculpture category runner-up Sonwabiso Ngcai, both hailing from the Eastern Cape.

Emerging creatives are encouraged to enter the country’s richest art and design competition, which offers R500 000 in prizes.

The winner of each of the six categories will receive a cash prize of R50 000, with runners-up walking away with R15 000 each.

The overall winner will receive the grand prize of R100 000 in addition to having won their respective category prize.

The PPC Imaginarium Awards were established to give emerging designers and artists the opportunity to showcase their talent and creative thinking by using Portland cement-based concrete as a primary base or material across the competition’s six disciplines of architecture, fashion, film, industrial design, jewellery and sculpture.

The competition is now in its fourth year and has seen many of its past entrants and finalists go on to become recognised in the arts and business.