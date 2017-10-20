Hard work pays off for Despatch singer
After almost nine years of hard work without backing from a record label, an independent musician from Despatch has launched her debut album.
Chezane Steynberg, 30, has spent the past eight to nine years of her life not only recording but also saving up to put together her album, which she has titled My Huis.
Steynberg said not having industry representation meant she had to do everything herself.
“I started recording almost nine years ago [and] I wanted to do everything 100% correctly before I release because I didn’t want to just put some random CD on the market,” Steynberg, who launched the album at Die Blou Ballon restaurant in Despatch last Saturday, said.
“Being an independent artist is not a route I specifically wanted to take but I don’t think anyone has really seen my talent yet and I’m hoping that they do,” said the mother of two.
My Huis is a mix of commercial Afrikaans and English dance music, as well as a few cover songs interpreted by Steynberg.
Having grown up singing in school choirs from the age of nine at Tjaart van der Walt Primary School and Andrew Rabie High School, Steynberg said she had never thought of building a solo music career until her friends persuaded her to perform in front of a live audience in 2007.
“My friends were doing karaoke at this pub we went to and they dared me and kind of forced me to sing and I got a really good response.
“From there I started practising and I got bookings for shows,” she said.
In 2010, she won a BayFM Spiral Award in the “Most Promising Artist” category for her single, Vreemdeling. She has performed her music at various festivals in the Eastern Cape.
Steynberg juggles music with her job as an operations controller in the transport industry.
My Huis is available for purchase at Westway Cafe, Toys and Teas Coffee Shop in Newton Park or from Steynberg on 083-397-2579.