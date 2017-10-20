After almost nine years of hard work without backing from a record label, an independent musician from Despatch has launched her debut album.

Chezane Steynberg, 30, has spent the past eight to nine years of her life not only recording but also saving up to put together her album, which she has titled My Huis.

Steynberg said not having industry representation meant she had to do everything herself.

“I started recording almost nine years ago [and] I wanted to do everything 100% correctly before I release because I didn’t want to just put some random CD on the market,” Steynberg, who launched the album at Die Blou Ballon restaurant in Despatch last Saturday, said.

“Being an independent artist is not a route I specifically wanted to take but I don’t think anyone has really seen my talent yet and I’m hoping that they do,” said the mother of two.

My Huis is a mix of commercial Afrikaans and English dance music, as well as a few cover songs interpreted by Steynberg.