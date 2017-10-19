Comedian Collins confuses AKA fans
Comedian and Rhythm City actor Robby Collins is carving out his own career in the entertainment industry, but has apparently often been mistaken for rapper AKA – who is a close friend.
Collins said he had sometimes been stopped by fans who thought he was the famous rapper.
“I’ve actually had pictures taken as AKA before‚” he said.
Although the pair do not look exactly the same‚ Collins said that he thought the confusion could be because “people don’t know the difference between coloured people”.
He said fans also asked him about AKA’s girlfriend, Bonang Matheba.
“They even ask me about Bonang. I’m like‚ yah‚ she is fine. She is practising her reading‚” he said‚ in reference to the recent controversy over Matheba’s book being relaunched over factual and grammatical errors.
Another AKA lookalike caused a social media storm late last year when he posed for pictures at popular Cape Town beach club Shimmy Beach during one of AKA’s concerts.