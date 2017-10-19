Bay jazz singer Titi Luzipo says her audiences will be treated to healing through music in her concert Being Woman live at the Athenaeum on Saturday October 21. Luzipo will host a jazz show to celebrate women in society, politics, the arts and business, as well as share her own life experiences as a woman.

“It’s a narrative of the qualities of a woman and the socioeconomic issues that women face,” she said.

The show will feature her mother and musician Vuyelwa Qwesha-Luzipo, award-winning pianist and composer Thandi Ntuli and trumpeter Lwanda Gogwana.

Luzipo will sing music from her previous show, Songs My Mother Taught Me, a celebration of songs she learnt from her mother, as well as new songs from her upcoming self-titled album.

“After a successful Songs My Mother Taught Me, I felt a strong urge to shift my focus [to] women in South Africa. Celebrating my mother only would never be enough,” she said.

Among other contributions, she said Being Woman was inspired by the recent reports of abductions, rape and killings.