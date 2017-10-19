Bay jazz singer set to rock Athenaeum
Bay jazz singer Titi Luzipo says her audiences will be treated to healing through music in her concert Being Woman live at the Athenaeum on Saturday October 21. Luzipo will host a jazz show to celebrate women in society, politics, the arts and business, as well as share her own life experiences as a woman.
“It’s a narrative of the qualities of a woman and the socioeconomic issues that women face,” she said.
The show will feature her mother and musician Vuyelwa Qwesha-Luzipo, award-winning pianist and composer Thandi Ntuli and trumpeter Lwanda Gogwana.
Luzipo will sing music from her previous show, Songs My Mother Taught Me, a celebration of songs she learnt from her mother, as well as new songs from her upcoming self-titled album.
“After a successful Songs My Mother Taught Me, I felt a strong urge to shift my focus [to] women in South Africa. Celebrating my mother only would never be enough,” she said.
Among other contributions, she said Being Woman was inspired by the recent reports of abductions, rape and killings.
“It’s imperative that we commit in action and not words alone to the eradication of femicide.
“As a womanist and active member of society, I strongly believe that my voice as a musician can be the change we need, especially when it comes to the empowerment and protection of women.”
Being Woman has sold out in Johannesburg and KwaZulu-Natal with top musicians such as Judith Sephuma and Siphokazi in attendance at the Johannesburg show.
“I invited some families that had victims of [women and child abuse], we had a chat with them and I sang and tried to be part of their healing process because I believe music is a healer,” she said.
Single tickets for the show cost R100 and doubles are R180.
For bookings, contact 076-943-9456 or 079-457-6939, or e-mail titiluzipomusic@gmail.com.