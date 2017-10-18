This is a delicious recipe with a modern twist on a traditional poppy seed cake.

Although a more conventional version of poppy seed cake includes lemon zest, this cake goes for a desiccated coconut which helps to give it texture.

It can also be made extra special by the addition of a melted dark chocolate ganache icing.

Poppy Seed Cake

Ingredients

3 eggs

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup oil

1 cup self-raising flour

1 cup dessicated coconut

1 cup plain yoghurt

3/4 cup (200g) poppy seeds

Icing:

50g dark chocolate

4 t icing sugar

1 T butter or Stork margarine

1 t vanilla essence

2-3 T milk

Method

Preheat oven to 180ºC and line or grease a square, deep cake pan.

Beat the eggs and sugar together.

Add the rest of the cake ingredients together and gently pour mixture into cake tin.

Bake for 45-55 minutes or until a skewer inserted in the centre comes out clean.

Remove cake and let it cool.

To make the icing, melt the ingredients together and pour over the cake.

Slice and serve.