Recipe: poppy seed cake
This is a delicious recipe with a modern twist on a traditional poppy seed cake.
Although a more conventional version of poppy seed cake includes lemon zest, this cake goes for a desiccated coconut which helps to give it texture.
It can also be made extra special by the addition of a melted dark chocolate ganache icing.
Poppy Seed Cake
Ingredients
3 eggs
1 cup sugar
1/2 cup oil
1 cup self-raising flour
1 cup dessicated coconut
1 cup plain yoghurt
3/4 cup (200g) poppy seeds
Icing:
50g dark chocolate
4 t icing sugar
1 T butter or Stork margarine
1 t vanilla essence
2-3 T milk
Method
Preheat oven to 180ºC and line or grease a square, deep cake pan.
Beat the eggs and sugar together.
Add the rest of the cake ingredients together and gently pour mixture into cake tin.
Bake for 45-55 minutes or until a skewer inserted in the centre comes out clean.
Remove cake and let it cool.
To make the icing, melt the ingredients together and pour over the cake.
Slice and serve.