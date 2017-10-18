Mrs SA first princess Olwethu Leshabane has accused the pageant of a lack of transformation‚ claiming that there was “insufficient effort” to accommodate women of all races.

Leshabane made the claims through a lengthy blog post‚ which she said was based on her personal experience with the pageant. “The pageant and organisation has a number of areas lacking in transformation. I specifically decided to focus the core of the blog on the aspect that directly affected the contestants‚” she wrote.

Leshabane claimed beauty products used during the pageant weren’t suited to black women and that the makeup “barely matched” the black women’s skin.