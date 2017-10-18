Runner-up critical of top pageant
Mrs SA first princess Olwethu Leshabane has accused the pageant of a lack of transformation‚ claiming that there was “insufficient effort” to accommodate women of all races.
Leshabane made the claims through a lengthy blog post‚ which she said was based on her personal experience with the pageant. “The pageant and organisation has a number of areas lacking in transformation. I specifically decided to focus the core of the blog on the aspect that directly affected the contestants‚” she wrote.
Leshabane claimed beauty products used during the pageant weren’t suited to black women and that the makeup “barely matched” the black women’s skin.
The businesswoman further claimed that she was sidelined from the pageant after she addressed her concerns with the Mrs SA chief executive. Leshabane said she decided to speak out after being questioned on social media about not being active at the pageant’s events.
“People were surprised that I now hardly participate in their [Mrs SA] activities this year and other married women have been asking me about my experience‚ indicating their desire to enter the competition next year. I felt it would be appropriate that I give all an honest account of my experience.”
In a statement, the Mrs SA organisation dismissed “lack of transformation” claims.
“The company has always ensured that beauty products for all hair and skin types get used and utilise multiracial hair‚ makeup and designer teams. Reigning Mrs SA Hlengiwe Twala has always embraced and celebrated her natural hair‚” read part of the statement.