French toast waffles might be a life-saver if your children are picky eaters, says Just Ella Bella blogger Eleanor Douglas-Meyers in her column today.

French toast waffles are saving my life because my son is not the best eater, not by a long shot.

He is also vegetarian because my sweet little boy can’t handle the idea of animals getting hurt in the name of a meal (I still wonder how this happened as we all eat meat).

I have to make sure that I get the right things into his diet, like protein and iron.

For iron I use things like seed bars and extra egg pancakes. But what is even faster than that? French toast in a waffle- maker as it takes so much of the mess and fuss out of making french toast . . . here is how:

French toast waffles

Savoury

My dad often made savoury french toast for us growing up. It is an awesome way to get use out of the bread that is not as fresh as it was yesterday. And in the waffle-maker it looks way fancier than it is.

For 6 savoury slices you need:

4 eggs

1 spoon of mixed dry herbs

salt and pepper

1/4 cup milk

6 slices of bread

Method

Mix all ingredients in a bowl (not the bread, don’t be silly)

Spray some non-stick cooking spray in the waffle maker, or whatever you generally use to make sure things don’t stick

Dip the bread in the egg mixture, covering both sides

Place the bread in the waffle maker and let it cook/bake/fry (whatever it is doing in there?) the same as you would with waffle mixture.

Enjoy!

Sweet

For six sweet french toast waffles you need:

4 eggs

1 teaspoon of vanilla essence/extract

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 cup milk

6 slices of bread

Do the same as above, but with these ingredients. That is: mix, dip, cook.

This is super-yummy with vanilla ice-cream.

This is a great brunch treat and the waffle lines also make it cute for cutting up into French toast sticks, so all-in-all French toast waffles are a win.

Eleanor Douglas-Meyers is a crafty mom from Uitenhage who writes about DIY, parenting, natural hair care, fashion, food and fun on her blog JustEllaBella