Grahamstown fashion designer Kholiswa Seti has won a cash sponsorship of R60 000 towards manufacturing a spring/ summer range of garments to be stocked at The Space at Baywest Mall for six months.

The Space and Vukani designer search was held over the first two days of Nelson Mandela Bay Fashion Week at the Tramways building last week, where 10 young designers hoped to win the chance of a rail space at the national fashion retailer.

Seti’s label, Kolly Seti, came out tops.

“I’m still numb because I just got the news,” the former NMU fashion student said yesterday from Grahamstown, her original home before moving to Port Elizabeth.

Seti, 31, said she had decided she was going to “hustle hard” for her fashion business this year.

“But in the last two to three weeks preparing for fashion week, I was so stressed about this range!

She said all the designers were asked to work to a brief for the fashion chain.

“We all sent our sketches, they approved the ones they liked and we made them for the show.

“I used pleated chiffon, printed chiffon and satin, as well as a crochet fabric for several tops.

“My style is vintage, retro and ’80s, I was born in the 1980s so it is my inspiration.

“I named my brand with my nickname, Kolly, and am inspired by nature.”

She also said her seven-year-old daughter, Ntando, was an inspiration: “She’s always the person who motivates me, when I see her smile it inspires me.”

“The prize is R60000 and will go to helping me manufacture my range,” she said. “This is me for the past 10 years – and every year it’s getting better and better!”

Her next step is to meet representatives of The Space in Port Elizabeth tomorrow to discuss her new range.