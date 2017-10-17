Award-winning musician Zahara is on cloud nine after her latest album Mgodi was certified gold within hours of its release on Friday.

Warner Music South Africa’s marketing director‚ Adrian King, confirmed that the album had sold over 16 700 physical copies and hundreds of digital copies within the first 24 hours of its release.

For an album to be certified gold 15 000 copies need to be sold.

“We are really excited about this achievement. We know that Zahara is talented and we are confident that her album will soon go platinum and multi-platinum‚” King said.

Zahara‚ who has faced months of scrutiny surrounding her private life‚ said she was glad people looked past the negative to focus on her music.

“I am happy that the album went gold in six hours. All I ever wanted to do was to make music,” she said.