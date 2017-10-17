A young Port Elizabeth designer is asking her 5 000 friends on Facebook for help to get her plus-size fashion collection on an international catwalk in Dubai next month.

Mal’stones designer Asanda Mali is exploring an alternative crowd funding plan by asking each of her Facebook friends to donate R10 to go towards getting to Dubai Fashion Week. The New Brighton-born designer said she first heard of the opportunity through a friend and managed to score an invite to Dubai’s premier fashion showcasing platform, called Runway Dubai. However, the cost to promote her brand at the event is in the region of R100 000. This amount includes a R57 000 discounted showcasing package from Runway Dubai, as well as preparation and travel costs and a team to document her experience there. This led to the birth of #Malstones’goes2Dubai, a platform where people can show their support and give a donation.

“A few years ago when I started this business I told myself I wanted to reach international levels, own several boutiques around the country and hire more black people,” Mali said. “Since then I have moved from owning just one machine to having a staff of three women and a shop here in Richmond Hill so I believe this is the perfect opportunity to move in the direction of growing my business internationally.” Mali said she has received support from people across South Africa. “Some people just walk up to me during my pop-up stall sessions and encourage me not to give up, while some come to pledge their donations,” Mali said. “I am humbled and overwhelmed by the passion people have shown for me to succeed even though we are far from the required amount. “Going to Dubai would mean launching my brand to an international market. “It would give me a chance to break into a different niche market where I will be able to see what is trending, and then when I return see how I can interpret and transform their trends to something that can suit my brand.”