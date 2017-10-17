Dabula lands movie lead role
Actor Vuyo Dabula is set to add to his film career with a lead role in a mining thriller set to hit cinemas next year.
Dabula‚ who recently starred in South Africa’s first western film‚ Five Fingers for Marseilles‚ will play the role of a policeman called to a small mining town after the discovery of a body in a mining shaft sparks an uprising among miners.
Dabula and his colleague investigate and try to defuse the situation.
The film’s director and producer‚ Delon Bakker, said that the film centred around the years after apartheid and questioned whether there had been much change since democracy.
He said that, despite its theme, the film had not been inspired by the Marikana massacre in 2012.
“You put miners and policemen in a story and the natural assumption is that it is about Marikana,” Bakker said.
“If there are parallels they were not intentional.”