Actor Vuyo Dabula is set to add to his film career with a lead role in a mining thriller set to hit cinemas next year.

Dabula‚ who recently starred in South Africa’s first western film‚ Five Fingers for Marseilles‚ will play the role of a policeman called to a small mining town after the discovery of a body in a mining shaft sparks an uprising among miners.

Dabula and his colleague investigate and try to defuse the situation.