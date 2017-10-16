Port Elizabeth’s racing Scribante family celebrated a golden wedding anniversary at the Boardwalk.

While not quite on the scale of the original wedding 50 years ago when 750 guests feasted on an 11-tier wedding cake, crayfish and imported Italian food, Celso and Pina Scribante’s anniversary celebration was also a five-star event.

Organised by their children Aldo, 45, Silvio, 44, and Francesca, 30, the party at the Boardwalk ICC saw 150 invited guests wish the couple well over a three-course dinner dance.

“We basically wanted to give them a gift to say ‘thank you for all that you have given and done for us’, to celebrate and say congratulations – we love you,” Francesca said yesterday.

“They did know about it, but all they had to do was to pitch up.”

Giuseppina (Pina) Giorginia married Celso Scribante on October 14 1967 in what was the society wedding of the year, if not the decade.

Much of the original feast was imported from Italy and more than 600 guests attended the wedding, which was held in St Augustine’s Cathedral in Whites Road, with a reception at the Agricultural Showgrounds hall.

The bride’s white wedding dress had a long satin train and their 11-tiered wedding cake, weighing more than 300kg, was made by family friend Ricardo Bellini over nearly two weeks.