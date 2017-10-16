PE musician heading home to star in acclaimed show
A teenage musician from Westering has been touring with an acclaimed national show – Ian von Memerty’s long-running Handful of Keys – which reaches Port Elizabeth next week.
Arriving home for some much needed rest before the show hits the PE Opera House from October 25 to 28, James Smith, 19, said.
After a six-week professional debut in Cape Town he was looking forward to performing here.
Smith is the youngest cast member ever to perform in the two-man piano show, which was devised by Von Memerty and Bryan Schimmel in 1994 and has played to more the 420 000 people in more than 1 450 performances over the last 23 years.
“In the first week I was [petrified] but it was a fantastic experience – you will always have your ups and downs,” he said of his experience in A Handful of Keys.
Before this, Smith had only appeared in amateur productions including school plays and a G&S revival of The Pirates of Penzance, where he performed alongside Von Memerty’s daughter Kasvia.
“Ian [von Memerty] saw me in the production and thought I had some potential,” Smith said.
He said the national star had approached him after the show run and told him to prepare for an audition.
“I was flabbergasted when Ian approached me,” Smith said.
Three auditions later and Smith was cast alongside the experienced pianist and entertainer Roelof Colyn in A Handful of Keys.
“I have had a glorious time working with Ian with all his experience,” Smith said. “It is an amazing thing to see how he operates on stage and behind the scenes.
“Theatre was the last thing I thought I would do, I am more of a muso, but it is a lot of fun and I am enjoying it thoroughly.
“I am excited and nervous at the same time. I am looking forward to showing what I can do and to see how many people are inspired by the show.”
Taking inspiration from the likes of Freddy Mercury and Billy Joel, Smith said he also admired bands rather than individuals and listed Queen and System of a Down as two of his favourite bands.
“I have learnt over the past two years that the most important thing to do is for someone to find their own voice,” he said.
The former Westering High School pupil said he was interested in a career as a video game soundtrack writer but found the market too small in South Africa. For now he would see where theatre took him.
A Handful of Keys is at the PE Opera House from October 25 to 28. Tickets are R130 to R145 a person at Computicket.