East Cape’s last hope drops out of ‘Idols’
Fans of the popular Idols SA reality singing show had to say goodbye to the Eastern Cape’s last hope in the popular competition last night.
East London-born Christo Daniels, who now lives in Port Elizabeth, did not make it through to the top six of the competition.
Daniels was dubbed the “contestant of second chances” in the show. He first auditioned for the show in Johannesburg but did not make the preliminary rounds.
When a pop-up audition studio came to Port Elizabeth, he went in for a second chance.
He then did not make it to the Top 10 on audience votes, but was saved by the judges.
Daniels is a second-year student at Nelson Mandela University.
The top six of the competition are Paxton Fielies, Faith Msibi, Botlhale Phora, Lindo Sithole, Phindy Dube and Mthokozisi Ndaba.