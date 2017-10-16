While most people are still setting up their computers post-retirement, Port Elizabeth writer Marion Baars has published six books in nine months on Kindle and in print.

Although she has been jotting down ideas and story lines over the years, the speed with which she has taken her work to market via Kindle and Amazon must be the envy of every author.

A hearing problem led her to retire from the family business, Myburg Sports in Port Elizabeth and Uitenhage, at the end of last year.

“That is why I have put my all into this change of career,” she said.

“Most of my stories are not only my tales, but of all the wonderful people I have met along my journey . . .”

“I have retained snippets of their experiences to help create the stories I have written.”

Modern printing brings a whole new outlook to publishing as books can be auto-delivered wirelessly to Kindle, printed to order or delivered to your desktop or post box.

These options have helped Baars to publish six books already this year.