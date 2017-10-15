Turn over a new leaf by downing tools this Garden Day

From flower gardens to greenhouses, water-wise patio planters and community gardens where cabbages and cauliflower are king, South Africans from all walks of life are joined by their love of gardens no matter what size, shape or form.

However an informal study conducted among 700 South African garden lovers in April has revealed that people lack opportunities to spend time relaxing in their gardens and want more time to enjoy the fruits of their labour. That’s why Garden Day is being celebrated today (15/10/17) with a simple goal in mind: to encourage people to down tools and spend some quality time with neighbours, family and friends as they celebrate their gardens.

According to the research conducted by OnePoll for Babylonstoren, which is known for its magnificent gardens, people traditionally spend much more time (20%) gardening than they do relaxing in their gardens. Some even spend the equivalent of a month each year planting, weeding and watering, yet almost two thirds (70%) wish they had more time to actually relax in their gardens.

The study also revealed that participants feel happiest in their gardens – more so than going out (18%) or watching television (16%).

And a significant nine in 10 participants (88%) reported health and well-being benefits from being outdoors in their gardens.

“In our 21st century of absolute convenience and consumerism, we have become disconnected from nature – especially living in cities,” gardening author Jane Griffiths said.

“My organic vegetable garden is not only my oasis and sanctuary, it provides us with healthy organic vegetables and herbs.

“I encourage everyone to put down their phones and switch off the TV and go outside – into your garden or a friend’s garden and enjoy reconnecting with nature this Garden Day.”