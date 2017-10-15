Turn over a new leaf by downing tools this Garden Day
From flower gardens to greenhouses, water-wise patio planters and community gardens where cabbages and cauliflower are king, South Africans from all walks of life are joined by their love of gardens no matter what size, shape or form.
However an informal study conducted among 700 South African garden lovers in April has revealed that people lack opportunities to spend time relaxing in their gardens and want more time to enjoy the fruits of their labour. That’s why Garden Day is being celebrated today (15/10/17) with a simple goal in mind: to encourage people to down tools and spend some quality time with neighbours, family and friends as they celebrate their gardens.
According to the research conducted by OnePoll for Babylonstoren, which is known for its magnificent gardens, people traditionally spend much more time (20%) gardening than they do relaxing in their gardens. Some even spend the equivalent of a month each year planting, weeding and watering, yet almost two thirds (70%) wish they had more time to actually relax in their gardens.
The study also revealed that participants feel happiest in their gardens – more so than going out (18%) or watching television (16%).
And a significant nine in 10 participants (88%) reported health and well-being benefits from being outdoors in their gardens.
“In our 21st century of absolute convenience and consumerism, we have become disconnected from nature – especially living in cities,” gardening author Jane Griffiths said.
“My organic vegetable garden is not only my oasis and sanctuary, it provides us with healthy organic vegetables and herbs.
“I encourage everyone to put down their phones and switch off the TV and go outside – into your garden or a friend’s garden and enjoy reconnecting with nature this Garden Day.”
It is a chance for South Africans to down tools, enjoy the diverse pleasures of their gardens and acknowledge the hard work that goes into keeping them special. One way to connect to a library of gardening information, suggestions and direct access to skilled gardeners is to download the Gardening with Babylonstoren app on your cellphone. It’s free on the Garden Day website at www.gardenday.co.za
You can also visit your nearest nursery to get inspired.
What you do in your garden on Garden Day is completely up to you, but here are some ideas:
- Use fresh flowers and greenery from your garden to make flower crowns for everyone.
- Invite friends for a bring ’n braai, using herbs from the garden to flavour meat.
- Invite neighbours and friends around for rooibos en rusks in the garden.
- Enjoy dinner outside in the garden with each dish featuring a home-grown ingredient. ý Have a garden scavenger hunt. ý If you don’t have your own garden, visit someone who does and enjoy it with them.
- Share your Garden Day celebrations on Instagram and other social media using #gardenday.