That’s an empty rap for Emtee

Hi dolls, if there is one thing your Skinnerbek cannot stand it’s hecklers, but that is for later on in the story. First let me get on with the usual business of the day, which is to bring you all the juicy “deets” from glorious Nelson Mandela Bay.

Last Thursday, award-winning rapper Emtee was in the city for his Manando album tour. He was joined by Sjava at the Tramways building in the Baakens Valley. The turn-out was rather poor. Let’s put it this way: he is not going to fill up the Dome anytime soon. To be fair, it was a Thursday night, so perhaps people had to be at campus or work the next day. I arrived at 10.30pm and expected Emtee to perform at 11pm since that’s what I was told by his promoter. At 11pm, Emtee arrived in the VIP area with his entourage and videographer. Scantily clad girls clamoured around his table to have their picture taken with the rapper. He was very gracious and posed for pictures before sitting down to share a bottle of Camus cognac (the sponsor of the event) with his posse. The VIP area was semi-filled with cool youngsters, including Instagram influencer Naso Nguza, aka @thatcoffeebeangirl who was dressed in a cleavage-baring dress paired with over-the-knee boots.

My Sunday afternoon was a far cry from what I’d been doing earlier in the week as I headed out to KwaNobuhle for B-Man’s Sunday Soul Sessions featuring Paul Mtirara. The event went off without a hitch and Paul arrived when he was supposed to. I was happy to see a good mix of people in terms of age. We all know that Paul is part of Metro FM’s romantic repertoire on Sundays, so I expected to see some older peeps there too. Paul took pictures with those who asked and even got the crowd to sing along to some of the tracks. Earlier this week, one of my minions got to see former Generations actor Sello Maake KaNcube in action in the theatrical production of The House of Truth at the PE Opera House, where the likes of veteran actress Nomhle Nkonyeni, Olwethu Mdala and Xabiso Zweni were in attendance. The play, which was scheduled to start at 7pm, started about 15 minutes late and my colleague thinks it was due to the latecomers . Worse, people kept trickling in which made it uncomfortable for those already seated. My minion only had good things to say about the play, but was annoyed by one person in the audience who kept chiming in and making remarks. Skinnerbek hates hecklers or anyone who thinks they are smarter than the guy on stage. Everyone was there to enjoy the show, not just you. Bay singer Zimsto Erufini was also there and wore shades in the room at the Barn. The room was dimly lit and her sunglasses were those very dark ones, so I wonder about her choice. Perhaps there are occasions that call for sunnies at night, but, honey, this was not one of them. Until next time darlings, ciao for now!