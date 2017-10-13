Popular comedian Alan Committie has teamed up with Centrestage to present a brand-new, gloriously funny exploration of the battle of the sexes to bring Love Factually to the Boardwalk Amphitheatre today and tomorrow.

Following a role that had seen him star in 963 performances after he alternated with Tim Plewman in the record-breaking comedy Defending the Caveman, Committie felt it was time to take a fresh look at relationships in the “crazy new modern era”.

“Love Factually, much like Defending the Caveman before it, is a show that celebrates relationships in all their mad, crazy, foible-filled forms.

“I’ve been through the long-term partnerships, the shorter dalliances, one-night interactions and the ‘how did this happen’ couplings,” Committie chuckled.

Given that the show tackles the topic, Committie was asked to relate his worst experience in a relationship.

“The worst was when I was 12 years old – madly in love with the beautiful Lynne Joubert.

“I composed a magnificent love letter and gave it to my best friend Shane with the instruction ‘go now and win her heart’ – which is exactly what he did. He won her heart.

“I’ve been in recovery ever since,” the comedian said.