My HeraldLive Gallery: your weekly leisure pictures October 13, 2017 Herald Reporter 0 Comment B-Man's Lounge, Emtee, Herald Continental Matric of the Year, Khanyi Dhlomo, look good feel better, Manando, parkrun, sunday soul sessions See pictures from Nelson Mandela Bay's social scenes Business women, from left, Michelle Brown, Khanyi Dhlomo and Bongi Siwisa networked at the Look Good Feel Better Breakfast at the Boardwalk Convention Centre last Saturday Picture: Onke Dumeko Annalize Prinsloo, left, and Michelle van Huyssteen shared a touch of pink at the Look Good Feel Better foundation's breakfast at the Boardwalk Convention Centre last weekend Picture: Zamandulo Malonde Banu Rajah styled up for a cancer fundraising breakfast in aid of Look Good Feel Better at the Boardwalk last Saturday Picture: Zamandulo Malonde Simonsig's Francois-Jacques Malan, left, Meridian's Jolene Viljoen and Martin Lamprecht of Marras Wines at Meridian Wine Merchants' annual trade fair at the Boardwalk last Monday Picture: Salvelio Meyer Matt Repton, left, and Buli G caught up with Meridian Wine Merchants' Nicholas Hafner at the company's annual trade fair Picture: Salvelio Meyer Claerwyn and Andrew Hart are regular volunteers and participants at the PE Hobie Beach parkrun Picture: Gillian McAinsh Everyone in the Muller family – Mum Marilyn, Amy, 11, Erin 15 and Roger – has a black t-shirt for having completed 100 or more parkruns, most of them at PE Hobie Beach Picture: Gillian McAinsh Peter John, left and Nicholas Affat tested out the Super Breakfast Moments menu at a function at the Radisson Blu Hotel last week Picture: Gillian McAinsh Sannet Owen, left, and Maritza Craig took part in the aQuelle Ocean Racing Series last weekend at Hobie Beach Picture: Fredlin Adriaan Danny Darme, left, Christel Koen and Lourens Van Zyl swam in the aQuelle Ocean Racing Series on Sunday Picture: Fredlin Adriaan Ronelle Rautenbach, right, enjoyed the company of the Mngcongo family, from left, Nandipha, Nozuko, Yolanda and Kwezi at The Herald Continental Matric of the Year 2017 last weekend at the Radisson Blu Hotel Picture: Judy de Vega Malicka, left, Ghateem and Aneesa Savahl enjoyed the celebrations at The Herald Continental Matric of the Year last week at the Radisson Blu Hotel Picture: Judy de Vega David van der Merwe, left, and Heidi and Shaun Uys supported The Herald Continental Matric of the Year 2017 dinner last week at the Radisson Blu Picture: Judy de Vega Dianna Arnolds, left, and Vivian Munger attended the Sunday Soul Sessions at B-Man's Lounge in KwaNobuhle Picture: Isozama Productions Friends, from left, Xoliswa Ntamo, Nwabisa Relese and Sibongile Nelani have fun at the Sunday Soul Sessions at B-Man's Lounge in KwaNobuhle Picture: Isozama Productions Anelisiwe Melese, left, Paul Mtirara and Noxolo Dondashe at Sunday Soul Sessions last Sunday in Kwanobuhle where Mtirara was the headline act Picture: Isozama Productions Sibongile Mtembu, left, and Olwethu Mdala checked out 'The House of Truth' at the PE Opera House on Wednesday Picture: Nomazima Nkosi Gcinashe Vambe was at the opening night of "The House of Truth" starring Sello Maake KaNcube at the PE Opera House on Wednesday Picture: Nomazima Nkosi Naso, left, and Aluva Nguza attended rapper Emtee's 'Manando' album launch at the Tramways building Picture: Tracey Che King