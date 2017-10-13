DJ set to hit Amsterdam festival decks
Port Elizabeth DJ Lubabalo Majika will make his international debut by performing at the annual Amsterdam Dance Festival from October 18.
The DJ, whose single Kiss Kiss has been gaining traction in Europe since its release last year, said he received the invitation in August and could not pass up the opportunity to play for an international audience – his largest yet.
“I’ll be playing in Europe for two weeks, first at the festival in Amsterdam and later on in Frankfurt, Germany,” Majika said.
Majika is signed to Bodikela Records, which is a German-based label with offices in Johannesburg,
Amsterdam Dance Event, or ADE as it is more commonly known, has become one of electronic music’s most important events.
Held every October in the Dutch capital, the week-long showcase explores the depths of the genre through a series of club nights, discussions and conferences in venues and spaces across the city.
This would be his first overseas gig and Majika said he was excited to meet and learn from international musicians, and hoped it would open more doors for his career.
“I’m excited I’ll get the chance to show the world what we’re about here in SA and I’m obviously going to play Kiss Kiss and my own original songs, and will make sure my set contains songs from PE, the Eastern Cape and other South African artists.
“Whatever I learn there I’m going to bring back home and hopefully provide artists here with the chance to play overseas too,” Majika said.
Majika’s record label will pay for his flights and accommodation, while he has to pay for his visa – which he managed to raise the funds for.