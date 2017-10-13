Port Elizabeth DJ Lubabalo Majika will make his international debut by performing at the annual Amsterdam Dance Festival from October 18.

The DJ, whose single Kiss Kiss has been gaining traction in Europe since its release last year, said he received the invitation in August and could not pass up the opportunity to play for an international audience – his largest yet.

“I’ll be playing in Europe for two weeks, first at the festival in Amsterdam and later on in Frankfurt, Germany,” Majika said.

Majika is signed to Bodikela Records, which is a German-based label with offices in Johannesburg,

Amsterdam Dance Event, or ADE as it is more commonly known, has become one of electronic music’s most important events.