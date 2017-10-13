Celebration of French cookery
France, through its diplomatic and cultural network in South Africa and Lesotho, is celebrating its unique gastronomy this month in the form of a fun series of events called So Chef!
The Alliance Française of Port Elizabeth will also be hosting its own So Chef! programme next week to “combine French culinary know-how with local produce, while celebrating food and the science of good eating”.
Four top chefs will be participating in events in seven cities, including the Bay, where the programme kicks off on Tuesday before culminating in a gastronomic dinner next Saturday October 21.
So Chef! is aimed at foodies of all ages and includes workshops, “eat-along” and “drink-along” events, as well as a Four Hands gastronomic dinner (two chefs preparing one menu), among other events.
The international chef assigned to Port Elizabeth is Jean-Alexandre Galmar, from the Reunion Island region.
This Indian Ocean island, being at the crossroads of European, African and Asian cultures, is a true melting pot and the same is said of its cuisine.
The Bay programme includes the following events, all open to the public:
- Tuesday at 6.30 for 7pm: Join Janco Kruger of The Taste Room for a wine tasting (five wines) and hors d’oeuvres prepared by culinary students from the PE College. The event will be held at the Alliance Française at 17 Mackay Street, Richmond Hill. Bookings: admin.pe@alliance.org.za or (041) 585-7889. Cost: R120 for AF members; R140 for non-members.
- Wednesday at 6.30pm: “Café Philo”, a talk at the Alliance Française premises. Professor Marius Crous of the Nelson Mandela University will discuss “The Metaphors We Eat By”. Entry is free.
- Thursday at 6.30pm: Movie screening and “eat-along”: The audience will watch The Hundred Foot Journey at the Black Box Theatre at 33 Chapel Street, Central, while snacking on some of the dishes featuring in this award-winning film. Bookings: admin.pe@alliance.org.za or (041) 585-7889. Cost: R80 for AF members; R140 for non-members.
- Saturday October 21 at 7pm: Four Hands gastronomic dinner at Fairview Race Course with Reunion chef Galmar and Bay chef Annelie Oosthuizen. Bookings: admin.pe@alliance.org.za or (041) 585-7889. Cost: R290 for AF members; R320 for non-members.
So Chef! will also include two workshops with Galmar. One will be for PE College culinary students at their Western Road campus and the other for pupils of Khwezi Lomso High School in Zwide.