Celebration of French cookery

France, through its diplomatic and cultural network in South Africa and Lesotho, is celebrating its unique gastronomy this month in the form of a fun series of events called So Chef!

The Alliance Française of Port Elizabeth will also be hosting its own So Chef! programme next week to “combine French culinary know-how with local produce, while celebrating food and the science of good eating”.

Four top chefs will be participating in events in seven cities, including the Bay, where the programme kicks off on Tuesday before culminating in a gastronomic dinner next Saturday October 21.

So Chef! is aimed at foodies of all ages and includes workshops, “eat-along” and “drink-along” events, as well as a Four Hands gastronomic dinner (two chefs preparing one menu), among other events.

The international chef assigned to Port Elizabeth is Jean-Alexandre Galmar, from the Reunion Island region.

This Indian Ocean island, being at the crossroads of European, African and Asian cultures, is a true melting pot and the same is said of its cuisine.