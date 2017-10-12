Ramp ready for action

The second Nelson Mandela Bay Fashion Week opens tonight at the Tramways Building with a new collection by former Port Elizabeth designer Thabo Makhetha.

This year’s expanded programme kicked off last night with a launch party at Shisa African Restaurant in the harbour, and the ramp action starts at 6pm this evening in Baakens Valley, with six designers showing their flair.

From today until Sunday, more than 20 designers will present their forecasts for next year’s summer, ranging from casual streetwear to swimwear and elegant evening wear, with Bay knitwear design star Laduma Ngxokolo closing off the ramp shows on Saturday evening.

Makhetha is known for her use of Basotho blankets in innovative ways but said she would be putting a new spin on her signature tonight.

“I have created my own print and will be showcasing it on a collection of kaftans, capes and flowing summer dresses,” the award-winning designer said. The full programme is: