Ramp ready for action
The second Nelson Mandela Bay Fashion Week opens tonight at the Tramways Building with a new collection by former Port Elizabeth designer Thabo Makhetha.
This year’s expanded programme kicked off last night with a launch party at Shisa African Restaurant in the harbour, and the ramp action starts at 6pm this evening in Baakens Valley, with six designers showing their flair.
From today until Sunday, more than 20 designers will present their forecasts for next year’s summer, ranging from casual streetwear to swimwear and elegant evening wear, with Bay knitwear design star Laduma Ngxokolo closing off the ramp shows on Saturday evening.
Makhetha is known for her use of Basotho blankets in innovative ways but said she would be putting a new spin on her signature tonight.
“I have created my own print and will be showcasing it on a collection of kaftans, capes and flowing summer dresses,” the award-winning designer said. The full programme is:
- Today: 6pm Thabo Makhetha; 6.45pm Culture Cut; 7.15pm Lisokazi M; 7.45pm Kira Jade; 8.15pm F-Tee Creations, and 8.45pm Austin Lee.
- Tomorrow : 6.30pm Rusultaan Fashion; 7pm: Kolly Seti; 7.30pm Queen M Style; 8pm Ati Designs; 8.30pm Garments of Praise, 9pm: Iskapie Clothing.
- Saturday: 13.45pm La Nuestra Creations; 14.15pm Tears Jeans; 3pm Cleo Allison; 3.30pm ShweShwekini; 4pm: Walk in Closet. From 4.45pm to 6.45pm: East London designers Nani Designs, Sandi Dani Designs, Sine SNKQ and Isabel Cosa, Mkhululi Dukuza, SMK Fashion House, Blaque Buttery and Moonarchy Couture. At 7pm: Closing show by MaXhosa by Laduma.
- Sunday: 12 noon to 5pm: NMBFW clothing, craft and cuisine market (free entry).
Thanks to sponsorship from the Mandela Bay Development Agency, The Space fashion chain will be scouting for new talent at NMBFW and select a designer to showcase his or her range at the Baywest Mall branch.
A wrap-up party will be held at Docksides in the harbour, with DJs Muzero, Mavava, Miss Jay, Sbhizo and Luwy on the decks. Entry is free for NMBFW ticket pass holders.