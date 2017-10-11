Having worked in the industry for over a decade‚ radio personality and club DJ Mo Flava has had his fair share of ups and down‚ but is still fighting the misconception that he is arrogant and unapproachable.

The Metro FM radio host told TshisaLIVE that he had been fighting the labels for several years.

“I look at it all and I’m like ‘where is the arrogance?’ It is something that has always kind of been there. I’m not sure why. I think it has to do with certain things that people hold onto when they first meet you and don’t let go of‚” he explained.

He believes the stigmas around him have changed as people have seen him help others in the industry to further their careers and sponsor students through his bursary fund.

Having hosted radio shows on both YFM and Metro FM‚ Mo Flava has endeared himself to thousands of listeners across the country and shared several countless emotional moments with them. Still‚ his private life is something he has always been hesitant to speak about‚ including his 9-year-old son.

“I think, each celebrity to his own. Some people are fine with putting their private lives (out there) because they perhaps feel people want to know but‚ with me‚ I don’t think that is what people want to know.

“With my son‚ I feel like I am now ready to mention him, to show people that I am not just a guy but also a dad who has serious responsibilities to be a role model to his kid‚” he explained.

He said that he worked hard to be an example to his child‚ while still allowing his son to develop his own personality.

“For me‚ it is most rewarding to see my son shape his own character with his own interests‚ likes and dislikes‚” he said.

Mo explained that even though he had a partner‚ the couple were not planning to get married anytime soon.

“Marriage is something I have thought about and it is something I would like to happen one day‚ when it is the right time‚” he said.

As a keen believer in love‚ Mo is an advocate of not only loving others but also loving yourself and hopes to teach this through his latest single “Umuhle Ntombazana”‚ which drops this week.

“The whole idea of the song is to show that there is beauty in all women. We live in a time where there is so much pressure for women to look beautiful. Over and above fighting for their place in society‚ they have to also look good.

“My message is that no matter who you are‚ you are beautiful and you need to remind yourself of that‚” he added.