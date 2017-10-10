Bay folk musician Kevin Abraham is bringing home his popular ensemble show Folkify!, in aid of charity, on Friday and Saturday at the Music Kitchen this weekend.

Folkify! signals Abraham’s return to live performances and is again a collaboration with two other acclaimed performers: Kristo Zondagh on percussion, and Janet Sklar on violin.

Since first appearing on stage at the beginning of the year, Abraham has drawn enthusiastic audiences to his original music, along with story-telling and renditions of great “golden oldies” from the 1970s and ’80s. Abraham made a name for himself as a singer-songwriter in the ’80s when he toured extensively in South Africa and abroad. “Folkify! was planned specifically with a mature audience in mind and most of our audiences range in age from 40 upwards,” Abraham said. “They’re familiar with the music of the ’70s and ’80s and they’re willing to listen to decent original stuff, too. “We set out to perform a show that emphasises acoustic music, but delivers a very solid punch. “I believe that we have shown that a more mature audience has the spirit and the willingness to come out and support music that resonates with them.” The show emphasises close engagement with a seated audience, cabaretstyle.

It’s a “relax and be entertained” kind of evening and guests are encouraged to book a table, and enjoy the show with a group of friends. There is a bar available, but no service during the show; but the audience will get plenty of time to enjoy the food and recharge their glasses. The two performances are in aid of the Animal Welfare Society. “As many of us know, the Animal Welfare Society offers a safe haven for all kinds of unwanted, lost or abandoned animals. “Not only cats and dogs, but also livestock such as donkeys, horses, cattle and other animals and birds. “Folkify! is proud to be associated with these dedicated people and their cause,” Abraham said. Tickets are R100 and the Music Kitchen is at 69 Mangold Street, Newton Park. More information is available from Ian, on 072-994-5096.