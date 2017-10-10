Everybody should chill about racist Dove ad, says Khanyi Mbau
As beauty brand Dove found itself in the midst of a social media storm‚ Khanyi Mbau has taken to social media to air her views on its controversial advert and encouraged people to “chill”.
The star was also brought into the conversation about the advert when fans suggested she used the product and superimposed her face on images from the advert.
Dove SA apologised yesterday for the advertising campaign and admitted it had missed the mark.
The three-second video clip appeared in the United States on social networking site Facebook.
Dove said on Twitter that it had “missed the mark in representing women of colour thoughtfully” and deeply regretted any offence caused.
The ad showed a black woman removing her top, revealing a white woman underneath.
She then took off her T-shirt, showing a third woman with a darker skin tone underneath.
“Ready for a Dove shower? Sulfate free with 100% gentle cleansers, our body wash gets top marks from dermatologists,” the advert said.
The Dove brand, owned by Rotterdam-based food and consumer products giant Unilever, which is listed on the London and Amsterdam stock exchanges, apologised after several people on social media deemed the advert racist.
“As a part of a campaign for Dove body wash, a three-second video clip was posted to the US Facebook page,” a statement said.
“This did not represent the diversity of real beauty which is something Dove is passionate about and is core to our beliefs, and it should not have happened.
“We have removed the post and have not published any other related content. We apologise deeply and sincerely for the offence that it has caused.”
Oscar-nominated US film director Ava DuVernay said on Twitter: “You can do better than ‘missed the mark.’ Flip and diminishing. Deepens your offence. You do good work. Have been for years. Do better here.”
Social media users posted a previous Dove advert featuring a black woman standing in front of a “before” close-up of dry skin and a white woman standing in front of an “after” picture.
They also reposted pictures of a Dove self-tanning lotion labelled “for normal to dark skin”.
Twitter user African Child said: “Don’t these brands know that it’s 2017 now. People are woke, people have a say and people are allowed to boycott products.”
Meanwhile, Toya M Jones said on Twitter: “Don’t buy Dove soap, shower gel or lotion. Perhaps if we #BoycottDove and all Unilever products they will learn to RESPECT #blackwomen.”
The Commission for Gender Equality has labelled the Dove advert reckless.
Commission spokesman Javu Baloyi said that the advert was ill-conceived for the South African audience where race tensions sit close beneath the surface.