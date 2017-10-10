Everybody should chill about racist Dove ad, says Khanyi Mbau

As beauty brand Dove found itself in the midst of a social media storm‚ Khanyi Mbau has taken to social media to air her views on its controversial advert and encouraged people to “chill”.

The star was also brought into the conversation about the advert when fans suggested she used the product and superimposed her face on images from the advert.

Dove SA apologised yesterday for the advertising campaign and admitted it had missed the mark.

The three-second video clip appeared in the United States on social networking site Facebook.

Dove said on Twitter that it had “missed the mark in representing women of colour thoughtfully” and deeply regretted any offence caused.

The ad showed a black woman removing her top, revealing a white woman underneath.

She then took off her T-shirt, showing a third woman with a darker skin tone underneath.

“Ready for a Dove shower? Sulfate free with 100% gentle cleansers, our body wash gets top marks from dermatologists,” the advert said.

The Dove brand, owned by Rotterdam-based food and consumer products giant Unilever, which is listed on the London and Amsterdam stock exchanges, apologised after several people on social media deemed the advert racist.