Worthy of the accolade

Jon Day, last year’s Man Booker Prize judge, says this year’s Nobel Literature Prize winner Kazuo Ishiguro thoroughly deserves the accolade

Nobel laureate Bob Dylan was a controversial choice last year but no one can deny Kauo Ishiguro thoroughly deserves the 2017 prize: he is a writer of novels of immense but often hidden skill, and extraordinary emotional intensity.

He is a quieter writer than some of his peers, both on the page and off it.

Unlike Martin Amis, Salman Rushdie and Ian McEwan, he is not in the habit of making public pronouncements.

His seven novels are more reserved, too: less prone to stylistic fireworks. At their best, they are studies of human dignity: poised, delicate, and often devastatingly moving.

Ishiguro was born in Nagasaki in 1954 but his family moved to England when he was five, his father working as an oceanographer at the National Institute of Oceanography in Surrey.