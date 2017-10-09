Khanyi shares ‘pink principles’ at talk
South African media mogul Khanyi Dhlomo received a standing ovation for an uplifting talk at a breast cancer fundraising brunch at the Boardwalk on Saturday.
The Ndalo Media founder and chief executive addressed 300 women, many of them cancer survivors and patients, at the Look Good Feel Better fundraiser.
She offered a spiritual and motivational speech titled “Harnessing the Power Within”, sharing principles to help women overcome health and other battles.
“My belief is that our true power comes from within – the power to change our lives is from within.
“Harness the power within [for] it is greater than anything you are facing. Don’t give up,” Dhlomo said.
The self-confessed fan of quotes shared advice from achievers such as the late Nelson Mandela, boxer Muhammad Ali and spiritual teacher Gary Zukav to emphasise her message that conquering challenges starts by making the decision to fight and persist.
October is national breast cancer awareness month and guests were asked to dress in “elegant pink and white” as the colour pink is associated with the international fight against this potentially fatal disease which affects one in eight women.
While sharing her “Seven Pink Principles”, Dhlomo encouraged the guests to “put life into everything you do every day”.
“Isn’t it amazing how much life we put into everything we do when we are diagnosed with any disease and told that we have a [certain period] to live?” she asked.
Dhlomo encouraged her audience to put in the same effort in their everyday, healthy lives.
She also encouraged women to nurture their minds, bodies and souls.
“As ladies, we need to go easy on ourselves and take care of ourselves because we can’t give out much to others if we’re empty inside.”
The event raised R132 000 for Look Good Feel Better, which provides free beauty workshops to assist cancer patients with the appearance-related side effects of chemotherapy and radiation, thus restoring self-esteem and confidence.
Dhlomo said Ndalo Media had plans to support Look Good Feel Better as it was an important role player in helping cancer survivors regain confidence.