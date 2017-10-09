Khanyi shares ‘pink principles’ at talk

South African media mogul Khanyi Dhlomo received a standing ovation for an uplifting talk at a breast cancer fundraising brunch at the Boardwalk on Saturday.

The Ndalo Media founder and chief executive addressed 300 women, many of them cancer survivors and patients, at the Look Good Feel Better fundraiser.

She offered a spiritual and motivational speech titled “Harnessing the Power Within”, sharing principles to help women overcome health and other battles.

“My belief is that our true power comes from within – the power to change our lives is from within.

“Harness the power within [for] it is greater than anything you are facing. Don’t give up,” Dhlomo said.

The self-confessed fan of quotes shared advice from achievers such as the late Nelson Mandela, boxer Muhammad Ali and spiritual teacher Gary Zukav to emphasise her message that conquering challenges starts by making the decision to fight and persist.

October is national breast cancer awareness month and guests were asked to dress in “elegant pink and white” as the colour pink is associated with the international fight against this potentially fatal disease which affects one in eight women.