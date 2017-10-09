‘Caveman’ star takes on new role

From the comic star of Defending the Caveman comes a new exploration of the battle between the sexes and exes, Love Factually.

After 963 performances of the record-breaking comedy show Defending the Caveman, comedian Alan Committie takes a fresh look at relationships in 2017 and ventures to the Boardwalk in Port Elizabeth next week on Friday and Saturday, October 13 and 14.

With a comical, honest and sometimes even touching look at couples, South Africa’s favourite caveman explores the mad differences between men and women, the quirks and foibles of marriage and dating.

He will even try to finally provide the right answers to those loaded questions like “do you think I look fat?”, “are you listening to me?” and “would you prefer to go to the cricket or spend the day with me andmy mom?”

In Love Factually, this everyman’s hero also investigates everything from Tinder and text break-ups, online attractions and detractions, surviving as a post-modern, metro-quasi, dexi-semi-multi-mano-sexual to exploring single versus mingle, the apparent gift of having children and the supposed burden of family.

If you enjoyed Defending the Caveman, the creators of this one think you’re going to love this fresh take on why it’s ok for men and women to be so different.

Catch Committie in Love Factually at The Boardwalk next weekend. Tickets cost R160 per person at Computicket and the shows start at 7.30pm.