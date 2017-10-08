Restaurant review: Remo’s

A sensory overload of a delightful variety seems the most apt way to describe Remo’s Port Elizabeth, a beautiful little restaurant tucked away in Alabaster Street. Before your eyes can even take in the gorgeous décor of the Baakens Valley eatery, your olfactory senses are awoken by the rich smells of authentic Italian dishes.

Once past the doorway, the restaurant’s impressively eclectic design has your eyes darting from corner to corner as there is just so much to see.

From the blue Vespa parked on the floor to the dozens of black-andwhite photographs adorning the walls, the establishment offers a unique experience for diners.

It also serves up just about everything foodies could want. Fresh ingredients, craft beer, Italian wines and cocktails and a delightful little deli offering cheeses, meats and pasta.

The staff are friendly without intruding and the higgledy-piggledy layout of the tables is delightfully quirky.

The sounds of clinking cutlery, happy laughs and Italian music adds to the illusion that you’ve actually left the Bay and stepped into a trattoria.

While definitely top quality, Remo’s Port Elizabeth has a casual, happy atmosphere which steers away from the more formal vibe of a Ristorante – a really good quality in my opinion.

Then there’s the food – simple, comforting and very tasty.

On our first visit we decided to try some of the antipasti on offer to start off with.

We opted for one of the cheeses and some ham (R45). It was delivered promptly, accompanied by home-made bread. All delicious with the olive oil and balsamic vinegar available on the table. Because I love to eat little bits of everything I’ll definitely be back to try more, perhaps as a meal on its own.

We weren’t able to try too much as we knew we’d be eating a full meal but what we had left me wanting more. For mains my husband and I both tried a pasta – a lasagne for him (R95) and a ham, pea and delicious sauce dish for me (R75).

It was an agonising decision as these gorgeous-looking pizzas were being carried out to tables all around us. We were not, however, disappointed.

Both dishes – yes I dipped a fork or two into my husband’s dish because who doesn’t – were fantastic from a flavour and presentation point of view.