Mi Casa to rock the Bay

Popular band set on growing the ‘familia’ globally, writes Nomazima Nkosi

South African Music Award-winning house group Mi Casa return to Port Elizabeth to treat local fans to one of its spellbinding shows on Friday October 13 at the Rocking the Bay concert.

The band consists of three members – producer Dr Duda, vocalist J’Something and brass player Mo-T.

Since 2011, Mi Casa have dominated charts in South Africa with a total of eight No 1 singles, including its smash hits Jika and Don’t Wanna be Your Friend which both went multi-platinum and were the most-played songs on national and continental radio platforms.

As part of their #WEAREFAMILIA tour, the band will perform songs from its fourth album, Familia, which came out earlier this year following rumours the group was on the verge of splitting up.

In a recent interview, J’Something told how the group almost split up at the beginning of the year and went through a stage of hardly speaking to each other.

“For five years we were the best of friends and any argument or tension would be quickly swept under the carpet.

“But suddenly it all exploded and we were faced with a difficult situation where we were all wanting different things from each other. It seemed like we weren’t going to be able to sort it out. Gigs were drying up and nothing seemed to be going right,” he said.

After settling their differences, the group returned to stage and studio.

The musicians found a unity and energy that saw them create what they believe is some of the best music of their lives.

Outside of Mi Casa, J’Something has had an increasing presence in the culinary world, opening up a restaurant in a trendy part of Johannesburg.

He can also be seen on television screens across the country on M-Net’s reality cooking show My Kitchen Rules.

Now in a happier space and stronger than ever, the group members said they chose the name Familia because they wanted to show their fans that they were not just fans but family.

“We are nothing without people. All we want to do, is spread that good energy and make people dance. We are looking forward to growing the ‘familia’ across the globe,” said J’Something.

Before embarking on an international tour, however, there is next week’s concert in Port Elizabeth.

The band, which has collaborated with artists such as C4 Pedro, Eddy Kenzo, Yemi Alade and Kenyan favourites Sauti Sol on Familia, said they could not wait to party with their fans in Port Elizabeth.

Music promoter Jaco du Plessis said other acts to perform on the night include Bay artists DJ Zain SA, Kingjade and Babyjoe, DJ Jeojo and DJ SK.

“Our aim is to use this platform to instill pride and joy in Bay residents as these concerts will create social cohesion in the community that is much needed in society today.

These concerts will elevate the standard and quality of events on offer in the greater Metro area,” du Plessis said.

Mi Casa will perform at the Boardwalk Expo Area in the basement.

Tickets are available through TicketPro from R200 for general entrance, R350 Golden Circle and R995 VIP.

Doors open at 6pm.