An interactive sneak peek into some of conductor Richard Cock’s behind- the-scenes orchestra secrets is what the public can expect at his show in aid of the St Francis Hospice on Thursday at the Athenaeum.

The hospice is bringing Cock, popular for conducting the Eastern Cape Philharmonic Orchestra in the much- loved Concert in The Park and annual Last Night of the Proms, to raise funds for terminally ill patients.

The production, titled Conduct Unbecoming, is an anecdote-filled show that promises to be an entertaining account of orchestral life.

“Conductors control orchestras in various ways and it’s sort of a magical process how they draw the music out of the orchestra. I’ll be talking about that, and how conductors do it by sometimes being very strict and sometimes by joking. It’s a sort of psychological game,” Cock said.

“I do a lot of fundraising in aid of hospices all around the country and I’ve been associated with the St Francis Hospice in PE for quite some time now. I think they do a fantastic job in supporting [terminally ill] people and their families, and I’m always happy to support them with any fundraising activities.”

As another method of interacting with the public and garnering support, the hospice has come up with the Hospice Hero Campaign, in which individuals can donate as little as R50 a month via debit order.

Businesses’ staff are invited to dress up as their favourite superheroes on Friday and to challenge other businesses to donate and do the same in honour of World Hospice and Palliative Care Day.

“All participators are invited to meet us on our premises in Cotswold at 2pm on Friday October 13 where we will take a joint photo which will be entered on Recordsetter.com for Largest Superhero Business Meeting,” St Francis Hospice events manager Lynn van Vuuren said.

“Each company will receive an electronic certificate of participation and the copy of the photo.”

Conduct Unbecoming with Richard Cock, for adults only, will start at 7pm at the Athenaeum in Central. Tickets cost R150 and include arrival drinks and snacks.

For more information, contact Van Vuuren on (041) 360-7070 or e-mail lynn@stfrancishospice.za.org.