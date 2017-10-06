Join Secret Sunrise dance
Energy, laughter, music and connectedness – a fun way to start (or end) your da
Secret Sunrise Port Elizabeth, or in this case Secret Sunset Sundowner, held one of its “secret” events at the Port Elizabeth Golf Club last weekend.
As the sun set over the greens, some 80 strangers danced in silence, donning sequins and sombreros.
The Secret Sunrise initiative, which started in Cape Town, is aimed at connecting people of difference races, ages and cultures through music and dance.
One of the facilitators of the event, Jax Elliot, 35, guides the dancing “tribe” with fun yoga-like movements – encouraging them to let go and “move like no one is watching”.
“There is healing through music and dance. The idea of the headphones is your silence with others. It enables togetherness, while you are still in your own space,” Elliot said.
“The headphones also mean we aren’t limited to the space in which we can have these events. It means we can have a disco in the middle of the suburbs. There is no noise pollution.”
One participant, Pravesh Dana, 24, said his experience had been “an absolute journey”.
“I’ve never felt more like myself than I did tonight. To be honest, I’m quite emotional. I think it’s a journey we all need to go on.”
Tevanne Adams, 21, said she could not believe she was able to “go crazy” and dance in front of strangers.
“I just let go and I was relaxed. I had the best time,” Adams said.
“The minute I put on the headphones I was in my own world. I felt stress-free and it was just the most amazing feeling.”
