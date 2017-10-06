Energy, laughter, music and connectedness – a fun way to start (or end) your da

Secret Sunrise Port Elizabeth, or in this case Secret Sunset Sundowner, held one of its “secret” events at the Port Elizabeth Golf Club last weekend.

As the sun set over the greens, some 80 strangers danced in silence, donning sequins and sombreros.

The Secret Sunrise initiative, which started in Cape Town, is aimed at connecting people of difference races, ages and cultures through music and dance.

One of the facilitators of the event, Jax Elliot, 35, guides the dancing “tribe” with fun yoga-like movements – encouraging them to let go and “move like no one is watching”.

“There is healing through music and dance. The idea of the headphones is your silence with others. It enables togetherness, while you are still in your own space,” Elliot said.