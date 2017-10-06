My HeraldLive Gallery: your weekly leisure pictures October 6, 2017October 6, 2017 Herald Reporter 0 Comment Chillaz on Chapel, gin, Marktfees, NMB Train Race, NMBFW, Radisson Blu Check out a gallery of what Port Elizabethans got up to in the past week. Big Mouth Entertainment founder Ranique Roberts and her husband Kevin enjoyed the “Face For Radio” show last week Picture: Nomazima Nkosi Sanelisiwe “Max” Mdashe modelled and Maxhosa by Laduma socks at the Build-Up fashion show at the stadium on Sunday Style blogger Courtney Hall rocked her schoolgirl-inspired ensemble at the Build-Up show at the stadium on Sunday Picture: Tracey Che King Cansa volunteers Kim May, left, Johan Redelinghuys and Rafeeqah Isaacs sold cupcakes at Walmer Park shopping centre last Saturday to raise funds Picture: Eugene Coetzee Catherine Harvey, left, and Bronwen McMahon welcomed welcomed visitors at the entrance to last week’s Marktfees at the Tramways building Picture: Gillian McAinsh Friends, from left, Brittany York, Kirstin Marsh and Robyne Povey hung out at Valley Vibes last Saturday at Settlers Park Picture: Eugene Coetzee Friends, from left, Anovuyo Selani, Busisiwe Rooibaard, Qaqamba Mancotywa and Wamkelwa Dyantyi enjoying the vibe at Millennials Kulture at Kaulela Park Picture: Zamandulo Malonde Guests, from left, Lihle Tulela, Sifikile Mfaxa and and Sisanda Simoyi sampled a range of gins at the Radisson Blu last week Tashan O’Brien, left, and Liam Harrison have a good time at the monthly Chillaz On Chapel at the Roof Garden Bar last Friday Picture: Zamandulo Malonde Mihlali Kwinana was one of the entertainers at Millennials Kulture at Kaulela Park last Saturday Picture: Zamandulo Malonde Nicole Batten and Jarryd Introna get ready to start the Medihelp NMB Train Race last Sunday Picture: Eugene Coetzee Posh Ngalo strikes a pose at Chillaz On Chapel last Friday Picture: Zamandulo Malonde Sinaed Harrison and Luke Phillips were there to capture the Nelson Mandela Bay Fashion Week looks for their blogs at the Build-Up fashion show on Sunday Picture: Gillian McAinsh Related