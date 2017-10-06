Cheers all round to jolly good times

Hello my little Skinnerbek lovers, my oh my did I have a booze-infused time last week. On Wednesday night, yours truly went to a gin tasting at the Radisson Blu Hotel where I tasted some of the trendiest gins in the country at the moment. Do not ask me their names darlings though because I was more interested in downing them than reading the labels.

As small as those samples were and even though I did not over-indulge, the headache the following day was epic . . . anyway to me, that is a sign of a good time which is what was had.

The crowd was intimate, a bit on the mature side but there was former Mr PE Nicholas Affat who was there with his homies having a jolly good time.

The next day, I saw the comic with the “confident nose” Dalin Oliver who had us cracking up, grinning from ear to ear. His show Face for Radio was at the Protea Hotel, where there happened to be a whisky tasting. There was not that much variety but your girl still enjoyed herself.

Remember earlier in the year when I told you about the monthly Chillaz on Chapel at the Roof Garden Bar, where I felt rather old surrounded by those slay queens and cool kids?