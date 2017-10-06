Cheers all round to jolly good times
Hello my little Skinnerbek lovers, my oh my did I have a booze-infused time last week. On Wednesday night, yours truly went to a gin tasting at the Radisson Blu Hotel where I tasted some of the trendiest gins in the country at the moment. Do not ask me their names darlings though because I was more interested in downing them than reading the labels.
As small as those samples were and even though I did not over-indulge, the headache the following day was epic . . . anyway to me, that is a sign of a good time which is what was had.
The crowd was intimate, a bit on the mature side but there was former Mr PE Nicholas Affat who was there with his homies having a jolly good time.
The next day, I saw the comic with the “confident nose” Dalin Oliver who had us cracking up, grinning from ear to ear. His show Face for Radio was at the Protea Hotel, where there happened to be a whisky tasting. There was not that much variety but your girl still enjoyed herself.
Remember earlier in the year when I told you about the monthly Chillaz on Chapel at the Roof Garden Bar, where I felt rather old surrounded by those slay queens and cool kids?
Well, last Friday some of my minions decided to go check out the place after months of not being there. The minions are way younger than your Skinners, so trust them to fit right in. They tell me the spot might be dying a slow death as there was a much smaller crowd than earlier and that’s a shame because the event was such a fresh and fun idea.
I hear those who were there seemed to be having a great time but I hope the organisers come up with a plan to pull the crowds back.
Moving on to the celebrity guests (or guest rather because they did not even see Mo Flava. They only saw Moshe Ndiki because, well, who doesn’t see Moshe when he’s around?), they were a bit worried when Moshe had a “moment” after performing his new song Choza.
I’m told he was seen walking away from the crowd to a quieter corner where he looked around, looking rather confused.
The other party I missed was the Nelson Mandela Bay Fashion Week Build-Up show at the stadium. I hear security was tight but once in, stadium manager Mpho Mokonyama was charming. But, was that really our city manager Johan Mettler in the F’row?