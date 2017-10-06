Bay orchestra performs with greats

It was an experience of a lifetime for the Madiba Bay Jazz Orchestra when they performed among jazz greats at the 20th Standard Bank Joy of Jazz Festival at the Sandton Convention Centre last weekend.

Joined by Port Elizabeth-born award-winning jazz vocalist Phinda Mtya and Sisonke Xhonti on tenor saxophone, the Madiba Bay Jazz Orchestra performed in the star-studded line-up last Saturday. The likes of Christian McBride, The Clayton Brothers, the legendary Caiphus Semenya and more were included in the programme.

Speaking on behalf of the band, Madiba Bay Jazz Orchestra producer Mandla Tyala said they were the first band from the Eastern Cape to perform at such a prestigious event.

It was also the two-year-old band’s biggest performance so far.

“It was such a tremendous honour for such young musicians from PE to perform. There with top international musicians like Branford Marsalis and Abdullah Ibrahim, an icon who has made his name,” he said.

Tyala said Standard Bank Joy of Jazz Festival producer Peter Tladi had heard them sing at their gala event at the PE Opera House in August, and invited them to the festival.