Bay orchestra performs with greats
It was an experience of a lifetime for the Madiba Bay Jazz Orchestra when they performed among jazz greats at the 20th Standard Bank Joy of Jazz Festival at the Sandton Convention Centre last weekend.
Joined by Port Elizabeth-born award-winning jazz vocalist Phinda Mtya and Sisonke Xhonti on tenor saxophone, the Madiba Bay Jazz Orchestra performed in the star-studded line-up last Saturday. The likes of Christian McBride, The Clayton Brothers, the legendary Caiphus Semenya and more were included in the programme.
Speaking on behalf of the band, Madiba Bay Jazz Orchestra producer Mandla Tyala said they were the first band from the Eastern Cape to perform at such a prestigious event.
It was also the two-year-old band’s biggest performance so far.
“It was such a tremendous honour for such young musicians from PE to perform. There with top international musicians like Branford Marsalis and Abdullah Ibrahim, an icon who has made his name,” he said.
Tyala said Standard Bank Joy of Jazz Festival producer Peter Tladi had heard them sing at their gala event at the PE Opera House in August, and invited them to the festival.
Mtya, who performed with the band as a part of the PE Opera House’s Women in Arts Manyano in August, said performing at the festival was good for her confidence.
“It was an ego boost of note. I was so excited to be working with people from my home town on such a platform,” Mtya said. “They are very young and innovative with a fresh approach to music. It was definitely a learning curve for me.”
Mtya is no newbie in the industry, having performed at high-profile events such as Oprah Winfrey’s New Year’s Eve bash in 2006 and she also once landed herself a major role as Rafiki in The Lion King, among other achievements.
However, she said nerves got the better of her when she discovered she would be sharing the stage with iconic South African musician Semenya. “I was so nervous but everything just went so smoothly, the audience was keen to listen to good music and they received us very well.
“I’m always blown away by Abdullah Ibrahims and Caiphus Semenya so it’s no surprise that I almost went crazy,” she said.
Mtya said she hoped to work with the Madiba Bay Jazz orchestra again, but in the meantime she was talking to the PE Opera House about plans to return to record her live DVD soon.
The Madiba Bay Jazz Orchestra was established two years ago as a wing of the Madiba Bay Youth Orchestra, which itself was established three years before. The group plans to launch an all-women band as a third wing early next year.