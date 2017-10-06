The Alliance Française in Port Elizabeth is opening an exhibition tomorrow called Trilogy, featuring practicing artists Anna Mari Burger, Jenny Maltby and Les Bird.

All three artists are also art teachers: Burger teaches at Cape Recife High School, Maltby teaches art at St George’s Preparatory school, while Bird has been teaching adult art classes for some 25 years in the city.

The three artists have often exhibited at the same venue at the National Arts Festival but their work is not often viewed together in Port Elizabeth.

Burger has a deep connection to the South African landscape, which gives her drawings of local flora and trees a particular magic. Her paintings in oil are thoughtful, requiring the viewer to think, as well as appreciate her technical ability.

In her capacity as art teacher at St George’s, Maltby curates the popular bi-annual Celebration of the Arts at the school, showcasing a wide selection of local artists.

Maltby is also well-known for her seascapes and in her popular abstract works one sees the influence of her underlying training in graphic design.