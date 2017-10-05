Revered actor in acclaimed play

The new Drama Seasons at The PE Opera House features The House of Truth, an acclaimed national bio-play featuring Sello Maake Ka-Ncube as the writer Can Themba.

The House of Truth will open at the Barn theatre on Wednesday, October 11 and run until Saturday with performances each night at 7pm, as well as a 2pm matinee on October 14.

Written by Siphiwo Mahala, and directed by Vanessa Cooke, The House of Truth premiered at the National Arts Festival in June last year in Grahamstown, to rave reviews and sold-out shows.

It also opened this year’s Market Theatre season to sold-out shows.

Flowing from the pen of Grahamstown-born writer Siphiwo Mahala the play is laced with wit, humour and a deep sense of irony.

It reveals the circumstances that inspired some of the iconic South African writer and journalist Themba’s most intriguing works, such as The Suit, as well as some profound aspects of his life that are barely written about.

The play weaves together Themba’s complex life story including his troubles with the Transvaal Department of Education, which in spite of his university degree and passing English with a distinction refused to recognise him as a fully-fledged teacher.

Turning to journalism, Themba rose though the ranks of Drum magazine and became an assistant editor, but this did not come with any monetary reward. These were some of Themba’s frustrations, related in the play from his home, The House of Truth, a single room bachelor flat in Sophiatown of the 1950s.