Revered actor in acclaimed play
The new Drama Seasons at The PE Opera House features The House of Truth, an acclaimed national bio-play featuring Sello Maake Ka-Ncube as the writer Can Themba.
The House of Truth will open at the Barn theatre on Wednesday, October 11 and run until Saturday with performances each night at 7pm, as well as a 2pm matinee on October 14.
Written by Siphiwo Mahala, and directed by Vanessa Cooke, The House of Truth premiered at the National Arts Festival in June last year in Grahamstown, to rave reviews and sold-out shows.
It also opened this year’s Market Theatre season to sold-out shows.
Flowing from the pen of Grahamstown-born writer Siphiwo Mahala the play is laced with wit, humour and a deep sense of irony.
It reveals the circumstances that inspired some of the iconic South African writer and journalist Themba’s most intriguing works, such as The Suit, as well as some profound aspects of his life that are barely written about.
The play weaves together Themba’s complex life story including his troubles with the Transvaal Department of Education, which in spite of his university degree and passing English with a distinction refused to recognise him as a fully-fledged teacher.
Turning to journalism, Themba rose though the ranks of Drum magazine and became an assistant editor, but this did not come with any monetary reward. These were some of Themba’s frustrations, related in the play from his home, The House of Truth, a single room bachelor flat in Sophiatown of the 1950s.
Mahala is a prominent novelist, shortstory writer and a great admirer of Themba’s work.
His books include the novel When A Man Cries, which he translated to his native Xhosa language as Yakhal’ Indoda, and African Delights, a collection of short stories which was selected by The Guardian newspaper (UK) as one of the top-ten must-read books in the world.
Maake kaNcube is a revered actor and director who has performed on some of the most prestigious stages worldwide.
Among others, he played the title role in The Lion King, staged in London’s West End, and also played the lead role in Othello, as part of the Royal Shakespeare Company Tour in Japan.
He has won several awards for both directing and performing on stage, in addition to playing numerous roles in television dramas and feature films.
Drama Seasons at The PE Opera House has commissioned works staged every month for a week-long short run.
The programme is designed to breathe life into productions that are produced largely by experts based locally.
Tickets are R100 (R150 double), with students and pensioners R50.
Bookings and more information: Cingiwe Skosana, cingiwe.skosana@gmail.com, (041) 585-1300, 061-996-0200 or Nomgcobo Mkize, nomgcobomkize@gmail.com