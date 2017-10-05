She said that while he started off getting resistance and resentment‚ he had proved himself and gained respect from US and international audiences.

She was asked by US publication‚ Variety‚ to write a tribute to Trevor after he made the magazine’s New Power of New York list.

Oprah Winfrey’s best friend, Gayle King‚ has nothing but applause for Trevor Noah.

She spoke about his book‚ where he details his life as a child who had a white father and black mother during apartheid‚ saying that his past had made him stronger.

“But what did not kill Trevor Noah seems to have made him funnier. He has become a sworn enemy of the hypocritical‚ the phoney and the power-hungry.

“His stinging satire is must-see TV for millions of viewers in search of a little sanity or maybe just a few laughs.

“He may have been ‘born a crime’‚ but he is living a life of defiant achievement. And nobody is asking‚ ‘Trevor who?’ anymore.”