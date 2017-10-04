Unusually good courgette cake

British television baking star Flora Shedden can turn her hand to cakes of all sorts, such as this unusual courgette cake which is often the star of a high tea.

“Gluts and bounties should never be wasted – no excuses – and this will be my philosophy for all ingredients at Aran Bakery: good produce, used seasonally,” Shedden says.

When it comes to harvesting the vegetable patch, you may not have thought of the courgette and lime cake that she loves so much.

“Not unlike a carrot cake in terms of technique, it is a moreishly soft sponge loaded with refreshing lime or lemon curd to offset the sweetness,” Shedden says.

This recipe is from her cookbook, Gatherings: Recipes for Feasts Great and Small and it serves eight.

Courgette cake

INGREDIENTS

200g courgettes

200g sunflower oil, plus extra for greasing the tin

300g caster sugar

300g self raising flour

3 eggs

Zest of 1 large lime

200g marscapone or cream cheese (you could use half and half)

1 tbsp icing sugar

3 tbsp lemon curd

METHOD

Preheat the oven to 180C°/Gas 4. Grease and line a 20cm cake tin.

Grate the courgettes. Beat the sunflower oil and caster sugar together in a bowl until combined. Add the self-raising flour and the eggs and beat again until smooth.

Fold in the courgettes along with the grated lime zest.

Once fully incorporated, pour into the prepared tin and bake for 45-55 minutes or until golden and a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean. Set aside to cool.

For the topping, beat the mascarpone or cream cheese (or both if using half and half) with the icing sugar until smooth and spreadable. Spread on top of the cake.

Spoon the lemon curd on top and use a round-edged knife to swirl into the mascarpone, creating little pools of the curd to decorate.