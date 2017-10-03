Latest:
Video, gallery: fashion at Nelson Mandela Bay stadium

NMBFW Build-Up Show

Nelson Mandela Bay Fashion Week held its Build-Up Show at the stadium this weekend. My HeraldLIVE captured the action.

Posted by My Herald Live on Tuesday, October 3, 2017

Nelson Mandela Bay Fashion Week runs from Thursday, October 12 to Sunday, October 15 but presented a preview “Build-Up Show” this past Sunday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in North End.

Scroll down for a gallery of the designers who showed their collections – these designers are on the ramp alongside several others who will be presenting new ranges at NMBFW next weekend.

Phatiswa Madiki

Phatiswa Madiki
Pictures: Tracey Che King

Cleo Allison

Cleo Allison
Pictures: Tracey Che King
Cleo Allison
Pictures: Tracey Che King

Kira Jade

Kira Jade
Pictures: Tracey Che King

Culture Cut

Culture Cut
Pictures: Tracey Che King
Culture Cut
Pictures: Tracey Che King

Walk In Closet

Walk In Closet
Pictures: Tracey Che King

F’Tee Creations

F'Tee Creations
Picture: Tracey Che King
F'Tee Creations
Picture: Tracey Che King
Thando Piliso
Picture: Tracey Che King
Thando Piliso
Picture: Tracey Che King

Kitibella

Kitibella
Picture: Gillian McAinsh
Kitibella
Picture: Gillian McAinsh
Kitibella
Picture: Gillian McAinsh
Kitibella
Picture: Gillian McAinsh
Kitibella
Picture: Gillian McAinsh
Kitibella
Picture: Gillian McAinsh

Tickets for NMBFW are on sale at Computicket.

