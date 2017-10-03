NMBFW Build-Up Show Nelson Mandela Bay Fashion Week held its Build-Up Show at the stadium this weekend. My HeraldLIVE captured the action. Posted by My Herald Live on Tuesday, October 3, 2017

Nelson Mandela Bay Fashion Week runs from Thursday, October 12 to Sunday, October 15 but presented a preview “Build-Up Show” this past Sunday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in North End.

Scroll down for a gallery of the designers who showed their collections – these designers are on the ramp alongside several others who will be presenting new ranges at NMBFW next weekend.

Phatiswa Madiki

Cleo Allison

Kira Jade

Culture Cut

Walk In Closet

F’Tee Creations

Kitibella

Tickets for NMBFW are on sale at Computicket.